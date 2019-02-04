App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
BUDGET 2019

Presented by:

Associate Sponsors:

Sector Sponsors:

Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Presents Budget 2019

Associate Sponsor

you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Feb 04, 2019 04:26 PM IST | Source: PTI

CBI's attempt to enter Rajeev Kumar's house: Calcutta High Court declines immediate hearing

Following objection by the Union government, Justice Shivakant Prasad refused to give the matter an immediate hearing and listed it for February 5.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

The Calcutta High Court on February 4 refused immediate hearing on the West Bengal government's plea against the CBI's attempt to question city police chief Rajeev Kumar at his residence in connection with chit fund scam cases.

Following objection by the Union government, Justice Shivakant Prasad refused to give the matter an immediate hearing and listed it for February 5.

State Advocate General Kishore Dutta submitted that despite a stay by the high court on steps regarding notice to state police officials, the CBI sought to enter Kumar's residence on Sunday and question him.

He submitted that the court is scheduled to hear the matter on February 13 and as such, the CBI's attempt to enter Kumar's official residence was in violation of its order.

related news

Additional Solicitor General Kaushik Chanda submitted that the stay was on a CBI notice to only Arnab Ghosh, the then deputy commissioner (detective department) of Bidhannagar Police, which initially investigated the chit fund case, and two other police officials - Dilip Hazra and Sankar Bhattacharya.

He further told the court that the CBI has already moved the Supreme Court, on the order of which the central agency is investigating the chit fund cases, and as such the hearing on the state's prayer be adjourned.

He submitted that the Supreme Court has fixed hearing on CBI's plea on February 5.

The AG then prayed that the CBI be directed not to take steps with regard to its notice to Kumar till the matter is heard by it February 5, but Justice Prasad refused to give any such direction.
First Published on Feb 4, 2019 04:15 pm

tags #CBI #India

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.