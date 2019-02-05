App
Last Updated : Feb 05, 2019 11:12 AM IST | Source: PTI

CBI vs Mamata Banerjee: Supreme Court commences hearing on CBI's plea

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has been sitting on a dharna since February 3.

The Supreme Court on February 5 commenced hearing on pleas of the CBI in Saradha chit fund scam case alleging destruction of electronic evidence by the Kolkata Police commissioner.

Attorney General (AG) K K Venugopal opened the argument on behalf of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), alleging destruction of evidence in the chitfund scam case.

The Kolkata Police has provided doctored call data records, the AG said.

He also said Kolkata Police Commissioner Rajeev Kumar was heading the SIT set up by the West Bengal government to probe the case.

The SC has directed Kumar to make himself available before the CBI and fatefully cooperate in Saradha scam probe.

Senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi, appearing for Kumar alleged that the CBI's action was meant to score points.

The applications, accusing the Kolkata Police chief of destroying evidence related to the case, has alleged that an extraordinary situation has arisen in which top police officials of the West Bengal Police are sitting on a dharna along with a political party in Kolkata.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has been sitting on a dharna since February 3.

On February 4 she described her sit-in over the CBI's attempt to question Kolkata Police chief as a "non-political" protest.
First Published on Feb 5, 2019 10:58 am

