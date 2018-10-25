App
Last Updated : Oct 25, 2018 11:49 AM IST | Source: PTI

CBI vs CBI: Police questions four men found 'loitering' outside Alok Verma's house

Sources said that the four men, who were stationed outside Verma's 2, Janpath residence from Wednesday night, were questioned and then taken away by the police.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Four men found "loitering" outside the official residence of CBI director Alok Verma, who was sent on leave, are being questioned by police, sources claimed. However, Deputy Commissioner of Police (New Delhi) Madhur Verma denied that the police had detained four men and was questioning them.

Sources said the four men, who were stationed outside Verma's 2, Janpath residence from Wednesday night, were questioned and then taken away by police. They are being interrogated, sources said.

The DCP said, "We do not have any information about this. Police have not detained anyone."

A late-night order on Tuesday from the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi sent Alok Verma and Special Director Rakesh Asthana, who were at loggerheads, on leave.

Besides sending Verma and Asthana on leave, the government also transferred several CBI officials and appointed M Nageswar Rao as the interim chief of the agency.

The CBI director moved the Supreme Court Wednesday challenging the government's decision after which it agreed to hear his plea on Friday.
First Published on Oct 25, 2018 11:15 am

