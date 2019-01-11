App
Last Updated : Jan 11, 2019 03:08 PM IST | Source: PTI

CBI vs CBI: Delhi HC refuses to quash FIR against Special Director Rakesh Asthana

Justice Najmi Waziri also refused to quash the FIR lodged against CBI Deputy Superintendent Devender Kumar and alleged middleman Manoj Prasad.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
The Delhi High Court on Friday refused to quash the FIR lodged against CBI Special Director Rakesh Asthana on bribery allegations.

Justice Najmi Waziri also refused to quash the FIR lodged against CBI Deputy Superintendent Devender Kumar and alleged middleman Manoj Prasad.

The high court's verdict came on petitions by Asthana, Kumar and Prasad challenging the FIR lodged against them. Asthana was booked on charges of criminal conspiracy, corruption and criminal misconduct under sections of Prevention of Corruption Act.

Hyderabad-based businessman Sathish Babu Sana, on whose complaint the FIR was lodged, alleged having paid bribe to get relief in a case.
First Published on Jan 11, 2019 03:03 pm

tags #CBI #Current Affairs #Delhi High Court #India #Rakesh Asthana

