App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Dec 25, 2019 11:43 AM IST | Source: PTI

CBI takes over probe into Yamuna Expressway scam, books ex-CEO PC Gupta and 20 others

The agency has acted on the recommendation of the Uttar Pradesh government to probe alleged irregularities worth Rs 126 crore in the purchase of large areas of land in Mathura for the Yamuna Expressway project, they said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Representative Image

The CBI has taken over the investigation into the Yamuna Expressway scam and named former CEO P C Gupta and 20 others in its FIR, officials said on December 25. The agency has acted on the recommendation of the Uttar Pradesh government to probe alleged irregularities worth Rs 126 crore in the purchase of large areas of land in Mathura for the Yamuna Expressway project, they said.

The state government alleged that the land for Yamuna Expressway was purchased in seven Mathura villages by the then Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority at Rs 85 crore which resulted in a loss of Rs 126 crore to the state government, they said.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Dec 25, 2019 10:40 am

tags #Current Affairs #India

most popular

Richest companies in Asia: Find out which Indian powerhouse features in top 13

Richest companies in Asia: Find out which Indian powerhouse features in top 13

Sundar Pichai is Alphabet CEO: Other Indian leaders at top global companies

Sundar Pichai is Alphabet CEO: Other Indian leaders at top global companies

Most corrupt states in India: Maharashtra does not figure in top 8, guess which takes top spot

Most corrupt states in India: Maharashtra does not figure in top 8, guess which takes top spot

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.