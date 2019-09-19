App
Last Updated : Sep 19, 2019 06:07 PM IST | Source: PTI

CBI seeks arrest warrant against Rajeev Kumar in Alipore court

The agency claimed that the senior IPS officer has failed to appear before it for assisting in the chit fund scam probe despite notices being sent to him on multiple occasions.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The CBI on September 19 moved a court here seeking an arrest warrant against former Kolkata police commissioner Rajeev Kumar in the Saradha chit fund scam case.

The agency claimed that the senior IPS officer has failed to appear before it for assisting in the chit fund scam probe despite notices being sent to him on multiple occasions.

Kumar is not cooperating with it in the probe, the CBI lawyers said in the court of Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate (ACJM), Alipore, Subrata Mukherjee.

Lawyers representing Kumar, who is currently the additional director general of West Bengal CID, told the court that he is a witness and not an accused and as such the court cannot issue an arrest warrant against him in the case.

Denying the charge that he was not cooperating with the probe, his lawyers claimed that Kumar is not absconding and had informed the CBI that he would not be available from September 1 to 25.

The Saradha chit fund case was registered at the Alipore court in South 24 Parganas district.

First Published on Sep 19, 2019 05:58 pm

tags #CBI #India #Politics #Saradha chit fund scam case

