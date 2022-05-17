CBI raids Congress leader P Chidambaram, son Karti’s properties

Former Union Minister and senior Congress leader P Chidambaram's properties in Delhi, Mumbai and Chennai are being raided by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

The raids are on at seven locations, the channel added. Searches by the CBI on ex-Finance Minister Chidambaram's premises are also linked to his son Karti, sources told CNN-News18.

His office told ANI that the CBI is “conducting searches at multiple locations (residence and office), in connection with an ongoing case”.

After the news broke, Karti took to Twitter to voice his part: "I have lost count, how many times has it been? Must be a record." (sic)

Officials told PTI on May 17 that the CBI has registered a case against Karti for allegedly receiving illegal gratification of Rs 50 lakh to facilitate visa of 250 Chinese nationals during the UPA regime.

They added that the CBI began searches at nine premises, including Karti’s residence and two other locations in Chennai, three in Mumbai, and one each in Karnataka, Odisha and Punjab.

Notably, Karti is already under investigation in relation to getting Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) clearance for INX media, the officials added.