CBI searches at residence, office of recently sacked I-T Commissioner

S K Srivastava was among several Income Tax officers who were retired by the government recently.
The CBI carried out searches at Noida residence and office of sacked Income Tax Commissioner S K Srivastava, officials said on July 6. The search started on July 5 and is still continuing, they said.
Sources in the agency have said the searches were initiated after registering a case against him for alleged cheating, forgery and obtaining undue favours.Srivastava was among several Income Tax officers who were retired by the government recently.
First Published on Jul 6, 2019 03:45 pm