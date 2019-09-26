CBI searches at ex-Bengaluru top cop residence in phone tapping case

CBI searches were underway at the residence of former Bengaluru Police Commissioner Alok Kumar in connection with alleged phone tapping of politicians and bureaucrats during the tenure of the Congress-JDS government, officials said on September 26.

The Karnataka government led by B S Yediyurappa had announced a CBI probe after disqualified JD(S) MLA A H Vishwanath, who served as the party's state president and turned rebel, accused the H D Kumaraswamy dispensation of tapping phones and spying on more than 300 people, including him.

The central agency has taken over the investigation from cyber-crime wing of the Bengaluru Police and registered a case against unidentified people in August in the matter, officials said.