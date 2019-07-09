App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up

Partners

Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Budget 2019

Partners

you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jul 09, 2019 12:30 PM IST | Source: PTI

CBI searches 110 locations in 19 states in corruption, arms smuggling cases

This is second massive search operation by the agency in a week.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Representative Image

In a country-wide operation, the CBI carried out searches at 110 locations in 19 states in connection with fresh cases related to alleged corruption, arms smuggling and criminal misconduct, officials said on July 9.

The CBI has registered 30 fresh cases, they said.

More details are awaited as the search operation is underway and may be expanded during the day, they said.

Close
This is second massive search operation by the agency in a week. A similar operation was carried out last Tuesday against banking fraud accused.

Catch Budget 2019 LIVE updates here. Click here for full Budget 2019 coverage
First Published on Jul 9, 2019 12:18 pm

tags #CBI #India

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.