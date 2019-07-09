CBI searches 110 locations in 19 states in corruption, arms smuggling cases

This is second massive search operation by the agency in a week.
In a country-wide operation, the CBI carried out searches at 110 locations in 19 states in connection with fresh cases related to alleged corruption, arms smuggling and criminal misconduct, officials said on July 9.
The CBI has registered 30 fresh cases, they said.
More details are awaited as the search operation is underway and may be expanded during the day, they said.
This is second massive search operation by the agency in a week. A similar operation was carried out last Tuesday against banking fraud accused.
First Published on Jul 9, 2019 12:18 pm