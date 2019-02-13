Present
Moneycontrol

Budget2019

Associate Sponsors:

Sector Sponsors:

App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Presents Budget 2019

Associate Sponsors

you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Feb 13, 2019 04:08 PM IST | Source: PTI

CBI registered corruption cases against over 4,100 govt employees in last 3 years: Govt

The CBI has informed that 1,767 corruption cases have been registered against 4,123 public servants during 2016, 2017 and 2018, Jitendra Singh said in a written reply.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Representative Image
Whatsapp

Over 4,100 government employees were booked in corruption cases registered by the CBI in the last three years, Minister of State for Personnel Jitendra Singh said on February 13.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has informed that 1,767 corruption cases have been registered against 4,123 public servants during 2016, 2017 and 2018, he said in a written reply.

Of the 1,767 cases, charge sheets were filed in 900 cases, regular departmental action was recommended in 59 cases and 89 cases were closed or disposed of, the minister said.

Out of the 900 cases in which charge sheets were filed, 19 cases ended in conviction, nine in acquittal and four cases have been discharged or disposed of, Singh said in Lok Sabha.

He said the government has been taking various measures to combat corruption.

The Prevention of Corruption Act was amended on July 26, 2018, to bring a paradigm shift in tackling corruption in as much as clearly criminalising the act of giving bribe and checking big ticket corruption by creating a vicarious liability in respect to senior management of commercial organisations where the act of giving bribe is with their consent or connivance, Singh said.
First Published on Feb 13, 2019 03:23 pm

tags #CBI #India

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.