CBI registered corruption cases against over 4,100 govt employees in last 3 years: Govt

Over 4,100 government employees were booked in corruption cases registered by the CBI in the last three years, Minister of State for Personnel Jitendra Singh said on February 13.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has informed that 1,767 corruption cases have been registered against 4,123 public servants during 2016, 2017 and 2018, he said in a written reply.

Of the 1,767 cases, charge sheets were filed in 900 cases, regular departmental action was recommended in 59 cases and 89 cases were closed or disposed of, the minister said.

Out of the 900 cases in which charge sheets were filed, 19 cases ended in conviction, nine in acquittal and four cases have been discharged or disposed of, Singh said in Lok Sabha.

He said the government has been taking various measures to combat corruption.

The Prevention of Corruption Act was amended on July 26, 2018, to bring a paradigm shift in tackling corruption in as much as clearly criminalising the act of giving bribe and checking big ticket corruption by creating a vicarious liability in respect to senior management of commercial organisations where the act of giving bribe is with their consent or connivance, Singh said.