App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Feb 23, 2018 02:41 PM IST | Source: PTI

CBI produces Rotomac owner Kothari before court, seeks transit remand

The CBI today produced Rotomac owner Vikram Kothari and his son Rahul before a Delhi court in connection with the Rs 3,695-crore loan default case and sought their transit remand to take them to Lucknow.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The CBI today produced Rotomac owner Vikram Kothari and his son Rahul before a Delhi court in connection with the Rs 3,695 crore loan default case and sought their transit remand to take them to Lucknow.

The duo was produced before Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Samar Vishal. They were arrested yesterday for alleged default on loan repayment.

Defence advocate Pramod Kumar Dubey raised objections to the jurisdiction of the court, saying the accused should be produced before a sessions court and not before a magisterial court.

The court reserved its order till 2 pm on the issue of jurisdiction.

related news

A consortium of seven banks had extended loans worth Rs 2,919 crore to Rotomac Global Pvt Limited 2008 onwards, according to a CBI FIR.

The amount swelled to Rs 3,695 crore, including the accrued interest, because of repeated defaults on payment, the agency said.

The CBI initiated the action on the complaint of Bank of Baroda, a member of the consortium led by Bank of India, which had approached the agency fearing that Kothari may flee the country like Nirav Modi and his uncle Mehul Choksi.

The principal exposure of the banks regarding the loan is Bank of India Rs 754.77 crore, Bank of Baroda Rs 456.63 crore, Overseas Bank of India Rs 771.07 crore, Union Bank of India Rs 458.95 crore, Allahabad Bank Rs 330.68 crore, Bank of Maharashtra 49.82 crore and Oriental Bank of Commerce Rs 97.47 crore, the agency said.

The CBI had filed the case against Vikram, his wife Sadhana and Rahul, and unidentified bank officials.

tags #Current Affairs #India

most popular

These 6 stocks gave at least 15% return annually during FY15-17 despite high P/E

These 6 stocks gave at least 15% return annually during FY15-17 despite high P/E

Kenneth Andrade feels market correction makes 2018 the year to build a portfolio

Kenneth Andrade feels market correction makes 2018 the year to build a portfolio

Top 3 reasons why Morgan Stanley cuts overweight exposure to India by 50 bps

Top 3 reasons why Morgan Stanley cuts overweight exposure to India by 50 bps

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

Interested in

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

I have read and accepted the Terms and conditions and the Privacy policy.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.

Sign in with

 
Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • Angel Broking
  • SMC