App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
May 24, 2018 07:19 PM IST | Source: PTI

CBI officer probing Nirav Modi case repatriated to cadre

CBI Joint Director Rajiv Singh, who is overseeing a probe into the USD 2 billion PNB scam allegedly involving diamantaires Nirav Modi and Mehul Choksi, has been prematurely repatriated to his home cadre of Tripura.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

CBI Joint Director Rajiv Singh, who is overseeing a probe into the USD 2 billion PNB scam allegedly involving diamantaires Nirav Modi and Mehul Choksi, has been prematurely repatriated to his home cadre of Tripura. The move comes as the agency is planning to file for a Red Corner Notice against Modi and his uncle, Choksi.

Three other officers of the CBI -- Joint Director (STF) and Special Crime Nina Singh, DIG Anish Prasad and Superintendent of Police R Gopala Krishna Rao -- have also been repatriated to their respective cadres.

While Nina Singh is an IPS officer of the 1989 batch from Rajasthan cadre, the remaining three IPS officers are of Tripura cadre.

Rajiv Singh is of 1993 batch, Prasad of 2003 batch and Rao of 2005 batch, a DOPT order issued on May 23 said.

According to the order, Nina Singh, Rajiv Singh and R Gopala Krishna Rao will have to immediately return to their cadre and Prasad will have to return on June 2.

"Consequent upon the request of the respective state governments for premature repatriation of the officers, the competent authority has approved the repatriation/curtailment of tenure of the officers working in the CBI," it said.

tags #Legal #Nirav Modi #Punjab National Bank

most popular

Crude oil, rupee, earnings to dictate market trend; these 10 stocks can give 28-94% returns

Crude oil, rupee, earnings to dictate market trend; these 10 stocks can give 28-94% returns

How rising crude prices may affect these 10 oil-related stocks

How rising crude prices may affect these 10 oil-related stocks

The crude story: Why oil is rising and what it means for Indian stocks

The crude story: Why oil is rising and what it means for Indian stocks

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.