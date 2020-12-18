MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Upcoming Webinar :Join on December 22 to learn ‘Why comprehensive insurance protection is an essential purchase’
you are here: HomeNewsIndia

CBI likely to file charge sheet in Hathras case

The sources said the agency in all likelihood will file its report on Friday.

PTI
December 18, 2020 / 02:11 PM IST

The CBI is likely to file its charge sheet in connection with the rape and murder of a 19-year old Dalit woman in a village in Hathras on Friday, sources said. They said the agency is likely to file the charge sheet before a competent court in Hathras.

The sources said the agency in all likelihood will file its report on Friday. The Dalit woman was allegedly raped by four upper-caste men in Hathras on September 14. She died on September 29 at Delhi's Safdarjung Hospital during treatment.

The victim was cremated in the dead of the night near her home on September 30. Her family alleged they were forced by the local police to hurriedly conduct her last rites. Local police officers, however, said the cremation was carried out "as per the wishes of the family". The agency has looked into the role of accused Sandeep, Luvkush, Ravi and Ramu who are in judicial custody, officials said.

They were also put through different forensic tests at the Forensic Science Laboratory in Gandhinagar, they said. The CBI investigators had also met doctors at the Jawahalal Nehru Medical College and Hospital, where the victim was treated after the alleged gangrape on September 14, they said.

The Yogi Adityanath Government had faced a lot of flak for the case which was later transferred to the CBI. The CBI had constituted a team to probe the incident and handed over the probe to its Ghaziabad unit.

Close
The team has already recorded statements of family members of the victim.
PTI
TAGS: #Hathras Case #India
first published: Dec 18, 2020 02:11 pm

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | Bihar cabinet approves free COVID-19 vaccination; 81 million jobs lost due to pandemic in Asia-Pacific

Coronavirus Essential | Bihar cabinet approves free COVID-19 vaccination; 81 million jobs lost due to pandemic in Asia-Pacific

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.