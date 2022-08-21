 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsIndia

CBI issues lookout circular against Manish Sisodia, 14 more in Delhi excise policy scam

Moneycontrol News
Aug 21, 2022 / 10:07 AM IST

The CBI had carried out searches at Sisodia's residence, who also handles the Excise Department, and 31 other locations across seven states on Friday over allegations of corruption in the liquor policy.

Manish Sisodia

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has issued a lookout circular against Delhi's Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and 14 more named in a First Information Report (FIR) on liquor policy violations, restricting them from travelling abroad.

This comes a day after few of the accused were called to the CBI headquarters where their statements were recorded and they were confronted with documents of financial transactions seized during searches.

Also Read: CBI is welcome, conspiracies won't break me: Manish Sisodia

The CBI had carried out searches at Sisodia's residence, who also handled the excise portfolio, and 31 locations across seven states on Friday over allegations of corruption in the liquor policy.

Also Read: Delhi liquor excise policy raids: All you need to know

The CBI has invoked the Indian Penal Code (IPC) section related to criminal conspiracy and provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act in its FIR filed against 15 people, including Sisodia, former deputy excise commissioner Anand Tiwari and assistant excise commissioner Pankaj Bhatnagar, nine businessmen and two companies.

Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #CBI #Delhi excise policy #Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia #Manish Sisodia
first published: Aug 21, 2022 10:07 am
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.