CBI issues lookout circular against Manish Sisodia, 14 more in Delhi excise policy scam

Manish Sisodia

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has issued a lookout circular against Delhi's Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and 14 more named in a First Information Report (FIR) on liquor policy violations, restricting them from travelling abroad.

This comes a day after few of the accused were called to the CBI headquarters where their statements were recorded and they were confronted with documents of financial transactions seized during searches.

The CBI had carried out searches at Sisodia's residence, who also handled the excise portfolio, and 31 locations across seven states on Friday over allegations of corruption in the liquor policy.

The CBI has invoked the Indian Penal Code (IPC) section related to criminal conspiracy and provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act in its FIR filed against 15 people, including Sisodia, former deputy excise commissioner Anand Tiwari and assistant excise commissioner Pankaj Bhatnagar, nine businessmen and two companies.