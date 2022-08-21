English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Register now: Register for Markets League event and get add on offers worth INR 2100. Know more
    you are here: HomeNewsIndia

    CBI issues lookout circular against Manish Sisodia, 14 more in Delhi excise policy scam

    The CBI had carried out searches at Sisodia's residence, who also handles the Excise Department, and 31 other locations across seven states on Friday over allegations of corruption in the liquor policy.

    Moneycontrol News
    August 21, 2022 / 10:07 AM IST
    Manish Sisodia

    Manish Sisodia

    The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has issued a lookout circular against Delhi's Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and 14 more named in a First Information Report (FIR) on liquor policy violations, restricting them from travelling abroad.

    This comes a day after few of the accused were called to the CBI headquarters where their statements were recorded and they were confronted with documents of financial transactions seized during searches.

    Also Read: CBI is welcome, conspiracies won't break me: Manish Sisodia

    The CBI had carried out searches at Sisodia's residence, who also handled the excise portfolio, and 31 locations across seven states on Friday over allegations of corruption in the liquor policy.

    Also Read: Delhi liquor excise policy raids: All you need to know

    Close

    Related stories

    The CBI has invoked the Indian Penal Code (IPC) section related to criminal conspiracy and provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act in its FIR filed against 15 people, including Sisodia, former deputy excise commissioner Anand Tiwari and assistant excise commissioner Pankaj Bhatnagar, nine businessmen and two companies.
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #CBI #Delhi excise policy #Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia #Manish Sisodia
    first published: Aug 21, 2022 10:07 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.