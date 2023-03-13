 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
CBI inquiry into 'corruption' launched at 5 state branches of Red Cross

PTI
Mar 13, 2023 / 05:59 PM IST

A CBI inquiry has been launched at the regional branches of the Red Cross Society in four states and a Union Territory over complaints of corruption and financial irregularities.

In Tamil Nadu, the ministry officials said serious allegations in the functioning of the state branch were brought to the notice of the governor, after which he requested the national headquarters (NHQ) of the Red Cross Society in Delhi in July 2020 for approval under the Prevention of Corruption Act to enable the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to investigate the matter.

"The accused chairman and other office-bearers of the Tamil Nadu branch obtained a stay from the high court in Chennai against investigation by the CBI. The stay stands vacated in June 2022. Currently, the chairman has resigned and the matter is with the CBI," the ministry said.