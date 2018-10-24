App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Oct 24, 2018 12:45 PM IST | Source: PTI

CBI has become BJP's policing agency, alleges Mamata Banerjee

"CBI has now become so called BBI (BJP Bureau of Investigation) - very unfortunate!" Banerjee tweeted.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee Wednesday alleged that the Criminal Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has become the BJP's policing agency. The Trinamool Congress chief's remarks come amid the ongoing spat between two top officers of the agency.

"CBI has now become so called BBI (BJP Bureau of Investigation) - very unfortunate!" Banerjee tweeted.

The government has divested CBI Director Alok Verma and Special Director Rakesh Asthana of all powers amid the ongoing spat between them, sources said, calling it the first such case in the history of the agency.

The prime minister-led Appointments Committee Tuesday night gave charge of the director to Joint Director M Nageshwara Rao with immediate effect, a government order said.

According to the law, the CBI director is appointed for a fixed tenure of two years.

Earlier, Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala wondered if Verma was "sacked" for his keenness to probe the "layers of corruption" in the Rafale scam and sought an answer from Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
First Published on Oct 24, 2018 12:41 pm

tags #Alok Verma #BJP #CBI #India #Mamata Banerjee #Politics #Rakesh Asthana

most popular

Hyundai launches all new Santro: Check out prices, features and specifications

Hyundai launches all new Santro: Check out prices, features and specifications

Billionaires who own sports teams: You won't believe who takes top spot

Billionaires who own sports teams: You won't believe who takes top spot

World’s longest bridge connecting Hong Kong-Macau-Zhuhai to open on October 24

World’s longest bridge connecting Hong Kong-Macau-Zhuhai to open on October 24

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.