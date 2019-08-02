CBI forms additional team to probe Unnao rape survivor's car accident

In addition, six top forensic experts from Central Forensic Sciences Laboratory have already reached the crime scene, agency spokesperson said.
The CBI has formed a 20-member additional special team to probe the Unnao rape survivor's accident case, agency spokesperson said on August 2.
In addition, six top forensic experts from Central Forensic Sciences Laboratory have already reached the crime scene, he said.
Sources said the forensic team took a Swift car, same as the victim was travelling in when the accident happened on July 28, with it and has already started recreating the crime scene.
The 20-member special team will assist a five-member team in Lucknow which is already probing the case, the spokesperson said.Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, exclusive trading recommendations, independent equity analysis, actionable investment ideas, nuanced takes on macro, corporate and policy actions, practical insights from market gurus and much more.
First Published on Aug 2, 2019 05:52 pm