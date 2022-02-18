English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    UPCOMING WEBINAR:Risks vs Returns in Mutual funds – What should be your pick? 21st February | 4pm
    you are here: HomeNewsIndia

    CBI files reply to Indrani's application which claimed Sheena Bora was alive

    Last month, Mukerjea had, in an 8-page application, sought the court to direct the CBI, the prosecution, to file an affidavit in response to her claims. She had also sought to know if the Central Bureau of Investigation had taken any steps to ascertain her claims that Sheena Bora was alive.

    PTI
    February 18, 2022 / 09:15 PM IST
    Indrani Mukerjea is in jail for allegedly murdering her daughter Sheena Bora. (File Image)

    Indrani Mukerjea is in jail for allegedly murdering her daughter Sheena Bora. (File Image)

    The CBI on Friday filed its reply to Indrani Mukerjea's plea that claimed her daughter Sheena Bora, whom she is accused of killing, was alive. The details of the probe agency's response, which was filed before special CBI judge A S Sayyad, however, were not known as yet.

    Last month, Mukerjea had, in an 8-page application, sought the court to direct the CBI, the prosecution, to file an affidavit in response to her claims. She had also sought to know if the Central Bureau of Investigation had taken any steps to ascertain her claims that Sheena Bora was alive. As per the application, in November last year, a woman introduced herself as Asha Korke, a former police inspector who was arrested in an extortion case also involving former Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh, inside the Byculla women's prison.

    Korke allegedly told Mukerjea that in June, 2021 she was in Srinagar where she met a woman who looked like Sheena Bora. When Korke approached the woman and asked if she was Sheena Bora, the woman replied in the affirmative, the application said. Indrani Mukerjea was arrested in 2015 along with her then husband Peter Mukerjea and her former husband Sanjeev Khanna in connection with the killing of her daughter Sheena Bora.
    PTI
    Tags: #CBI #Indrani Mukerjea #Sheena Bora murder case
    first published: Feb 18, 2022 09:15 pm

    MORE FROM LIC

    View all
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.