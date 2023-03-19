 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
CBI files fresh FIR over irregularities in teachers' recruitment in Bengal schools

Moneycontrol News
Mar 19, 2023 / 08:38 PM IST

The case pertains to alleged irregularities in the process of appointing 16,500 primary teachers initiated by the West Bengal Board of Primary Education (WBBPE) on November 23, 2020.

The Central Bureau of Investigation has registered a fresh FIR in connection with alleged irregularities in the appointment of assistant teachers for primary schools in West Bengal in 2020, officials said on Sunday.

The FIR has been registered against unidentified people on a Calcutta High Court order directing the federal probe agency to investigate the allegations, they said.

The case pertains to alleged irregularities in the process of appointing 16,500 primary teachers initiated by the West Bengal Board of Primary Education (WBBPE) on November 23, 2020, for Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) passed and trained candidates.

The WBBPE conducted interviews and aptitude tests of the candidates and published the first merit list on February 15, 2021.