App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jan 11, 2019 05:46 PM IST | Source: PTI

CBI files charge sheet against Nalini Chidambaram

It is alleged she entered into a criminal conspiracy with Sudipta Sen, the proprietor of Saradha group

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

The CBI has filed a charge sheet against Nalini Chidambaram, the wife of former Union finance minister P Chidambaram, alleging she had received Rs 1.4 crore from Saradha group of companies, embroiled in a chit fund scam, officials said.

It is alleged she entered into a criminal conspiracy with Sudipta Sen, the proprietor of Saradha group, and other accused persons with an intention of cheating and misappropriation of funds of Saradha group of companies, CBI spokesperson Abhishek Dayal said.

The CBI alleged that Manoranjana Sinh, the estranged wife of former Union minister Matang Sinh, introduced Sen to Nalini Chidambaram to manage probes by various agencies like SEBI, ROC against him for which she allegedly received Rs 1.4 crore during 2010-12 through his companies, he said.

The charge sheet was filed in a special court in Kolkata, he said.

The group had raised Rs 2,500 crore from people luring with attracting interest rates which were not repaid.

Sen had closed operations of company in 2013 after failing to pay returns.

This is the sixth charge sheet in the Saradha scam which was handed over to the Central Bureau of Investigation by the Supreme Court in 2014.
First Published on Jan 11, 2019 05:34 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India #Nalini Chidambaram

most popular

Warren Buffett has this piece of advice for youngsters and it's not stocks

Warren Buffett has this piece of advice for youngsters and it's not stocks

From Berlin to Washington: Here's how the world is celebrating Christmas

From Berlin to Washington: Here's how the world is celebrating Christmas

Slideshow | 10 stock picks for 2019 from SMC Global that may return 15-28%

Slideshow | 10 stock picks for 2019 from SMC Global that may return 15-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.