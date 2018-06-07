App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jun 07, 2018 12:12 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

CBI files case against National Defence Academy principal, conducts raids in Pune

Charges have been filed due to alleged irregularities in the appointment of 13 ineligible teaching staff members

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The CBI on Wednesday filed a corruption case against  Om Prakash Shukla,  principal of the National Defence Academy (NDA) in Pune.

Shukla, along with three professors, has been charged with corruption, criminal conspiracy and cheating, NDTV reports.

Political Science professor Jagmohan Meher, associate chemistry professor Vanita Puri, associate mathematics professor Rajeev Bansal and head of the chemistry department, Maheshwar Roy, are some of the professors named in the FIR.

The CBI also searched the homes and offices of the accused in Pune.

The charges have been filed due to alleged irregularities in the appointment of 13 ineligible teaching staff members, The Times of India reports.

The principal and the teachers have been accused of sending less-than-qualified candidates to the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC).

The UPSC appoints teachers to the NDA.

Investigators found that the teachers were involved in manipulating the Academic Performance Indicators (APIs) of candidates unqualified to teach at the NDA. The teachers selected did not have the years of experience required by the Defence Ministry.
First Published on Jun 7, 2018 12:12 pm

tags #CBI #India

most popular

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.