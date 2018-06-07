CBI files case against National Defence Academy principal, conducts raids in Pune

The CBI on Wednesday filed a corruption case against Om Prakash Shukla, principal of the National Defence Academy (NDA) in Pune.

Shukla, along with three professors, has been charged with corruption, criminal conspiracy and cheating, NDTV reports.

Political Science professor Jagmohan Meher, associate chemistry professor Vanita Puri, associate mathematics professor Rajeev Bansal and head of the chemistry department, Maheshwar Roy, are some of the professors named in the FIR.

The CBI also searched the homes and offices of the accused in Pune.

The charges have been filed due to alleged irregularities in the appointment of 13 ineligible teaching staff members, The Times of India reports.

The principal and the teachers have been accused of sending less-than-qualified candidates to the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC).

The UPSC appoints teachers to the NDA.

Investigators found that the teachers were involved in manipulating the Academic Performance Indicators (APIs) of candidates unqualified to teach at the NDA. The teachers selected did not have the years of experience required by the Defence Ministry.