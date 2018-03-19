App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Mar 19, 2018 06:57 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

CBI files a chargesheet against ex-Canara Bank CMD, two executive directors

A chargesheet has also been filed against two directors of the Occasional Silver Company Ltd, Kapil Gupta and Raj Kumar Gupta.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

CBI on Monday filed a chargesheet in Tees Hazari court against former CMD of Canara Bank RK Dubey, and former executive directors AK Gupta and VS Krishna Kumar for allegedly siphoning off money to family members, relatives and bogus companies.

A chargesheet has also been filed against two directors of the Occasional Silver Company Ltd, Kapil Gupta and Raj Kumar Gupta.

The crime bureau stated that it had found evidence of direct communication between RK Dubey and top officials of Occasions Silver Private Limited (OSPL), which deals in wholesale of diamond and gold jewellery.

The agency has alleged that the Guptas knew Dubey and used the connection to borrow money. It is alleged that the CBI had text messages from the CMD directing subordinate officers to favour the Kamala Nagar-based company while disbursing the loan.

related news

Another case has been filed against OSPL, its directors Kapil Gupta and RK Gupta, and unknown officials.

In 2016, CBI had registered the case under the Indian Penal Code's sections pertaining to criminal conspiracy, and under the provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act pertaining to criminal misconduct by a public servant.

Canara Bank's Kamla Nagar branch had sanctioned a loan of Rs 68.38 crore, which was disbursed within three months. On September 29, 2014, the loan was declared non-performing within a year after it was disbursed.

A chargesheet has been filed against T Srikanthan, the then Chief General Manager at Canara Bank, and Mukesh Mahajan, the then Deputy General Manager.

tags #Business #Canara Bank #Companies #Economy #India

most popular

BJP has lost simple majority in Lok Sabha, claims Congress after bypoll results

BJP has lost simple majority in Lok Sabha, claims Congress after bypoll results

‘Beginning of the end has started,’ says Mamata Banerjee as BJP loses in UP, Bihar by-polls

‘Beginning of the end has started,’ says Mamata Banerjee as BJP loses in UP, Bihar by-polls

Uttar Pradesh Bypoll Results highlights: BJP loses Gorakhpur, Phulpur Lok Sabha seats to SP

Uttar Pradesh Bypoll Results highlights: BJP loses Gorakhpur, Phulpur Lok Sabha seats to SP

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

Interested in

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

I have read and accepted the Terms and conditions and the Privacy policy.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.

Sign in with

 
Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • Angel Broking
  • SMC