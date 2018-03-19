CBI files a chargesheet against ex-Canara Bank CMD, two executive directors

CBI on Monday filed a chargesheet in Tees Hazari court against former CMD of Canara Bank RK Dubey, and former executive directors AK Gupta and VS Krishna Kumar for allegedly siphoning off money to family members, relatives and bogus companies.

A chargesheet has also been filed against two directors of the Occasional Silver Company Ltd, Kapil Gupta and Raj Kumar Gupta.

The crime bureau stated that it had found evidence of direct communication between RK Dubey and top officials of Occasions Silver Private Limited (OSPL), which deals in wholesale of diamond and gold jewellery.

The agency has alleged that the Guptas knew Dubey and used the connection to borrow money. It is alleged that the CBI had text messages from the CMD directing subordinate officers to favour the Kamala Nagar-based company while disbursing the loan.

Another case has been filed against OSPL, its directors Kapil Gupta and RK Gupta, and unknown officials.

In 2016, CBI had registered the case under the Indian Penal Code's sections pertaining to criminal conspiracy, and under the provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act pertaining to criminal misconduct by a public servant.

Canara Bank's Kamla Nagar branch had sanctioned a loan of Rs 68.38 crore, which was disbursed within three months. On September 29, 2014, the loan was declared non-performing within a year after it was disbursed.

A chargesheet has been filed against T Srikanthan, the then Chief General Manager at Canara Bank, and Mukesh Mahajan, the then Deputy General Manager.