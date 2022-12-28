 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
CBI custody for Chanda Kochhar, her husband, and Dhoot extended till tomorrow

PTI
Dec 28, 2022 / 01:36 PM IST

The probe agency arrested Kochhars last Friday after questioning them briefly. Dhoot was arrested on Monday.

A special Central Bureau of Investigation court here on Wednesday extended till December 29 the CBI custody of former ICICI Bank CEO and MD Chanda Kochhar, her husband Deepak Kochhar and Videocon group founder Venugopal Dhoot in connection with a loan fraud case.

All the three were produced before special judge S M Menjoge at the end of their earlier remand on Wednesday.

The CBI, represented by special public prosecutor A Limosin, sought their custody for another two days for further probe into the case.

After hearing both the sides, the court extended the custody of Kochhars and Dhoot till December 29.

The CBI had named the Kochhars and Dhoot, along with companies Nupower Renewables (NRL) managed by Deepak Kochhar, Supreme Energy Private Limited (SEPL), Videocon International Electronics Ltd (VIEL) and Videocon Industries Limited, as accused in its FIR registered in 2019 under Indian Penal Code sections related to criminal conspiracy and the Prevention of Corruption Act.