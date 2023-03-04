 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
CBI confronts Sisodia with former secretary, ex-excise commissioner during grilling over excise policy case

Mar 04, 2023 / 11:52 PM IST

The CBI brought Sisodia face to face with Arvind and Krishna. Sisodia's "attitude and behaviour" during these confrontations were uncooperative and evasive, officials said.

The federal probe agency arrested Manish Sisodia on February 26 for allegedly not cooperating in the investigation and being evasive on questions from investigators.

The CBI has confronted ex-deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia with his former secretary C Arvind and then Excise commissioner Arava Gopi Krishna in connection with alleged manipulation of the now-scrapped Delhi Excise Policy, officials said Saturday.

Sisodia, who is facing intense questioning by the officials of the Anti-Corruption Branch of the CBI, is yet to be confronted with two more critical witnesses whose identity has not been disclosed by the agency, they said.

The federal probe agency arrested Sisodia on February 26 for allegedly not cooperating in the investigation and being evasive on questions from investigators. A special CBI court on Saturday extended the custody of Sisodia till March 6.