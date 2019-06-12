App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jun 12, 2019 12:51 PM IST | Source: PTI

CBI conducts searches at 22 locations in Uttar Pradesh, Delhi in connection with mining scam

PTI @moneycontrolcom
The CBI is carrying out searches at 22 locations in Uttar Pradesh and the national capital, including three residential premises, of former UP Minister Gayatri Parajapti in connection with the illegal mining scam, officials said on June 12.

Prajapati had held the mining portfolio during the Samajwadi Party government under Akhilesh Yadav, they said.

The case pertains to violation of norms in giving mining leases in various districts of the state, the officials added.
#CBI #India

