Last Updated : Jul 16, 2018 06:18 PM IST | Source: PTI

CBI chargesheets Farooq Abdullah, 3 others for alleged irregularities in JKCA

The agency has levelled charges of criminal conspiracy and criminal breach of trust under the Ranbir Penal Code against Abdullah, the then president of JKCA, Md Saleem Khan - the then general secretary, Ahsan Ahmad Mirza - the then treasuer and Bashir Ahmad Misgar, an executive in the J&K Bank.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The CBI today filed a charge sheet against former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Farooq Abdullah and three others in a special court in Srinagar in connection with alleged irregularities and misappropriation of funds in the Jammu and Kashmir Cricket Association.

The BCCI gave 112 crore to the JKCA between 2002 and 2011 for the development of cricket facilities in the state. Of this, Rs 43.69 crore was siphoned off and misappropriated by the accused, the agency has alleged.
