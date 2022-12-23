 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
CBI charge sheets ex-Mumbai police commissioner, NSE ex-CEO in phone tapping case

Dec 23, 2022 / 07:13 PM IST

The CBI has filed a charge sheet against former Mumbai police commissioner Sanjay Pandey and former NSE CEO Chitra Ramkrishna and other top executives of the bourse in connection with alleged tapping of phones of executives of the stock market, officials said Friday.

The agency, in its charge sheet filed before a special court in New Delhi, has alleged that National Stock Exchange (NSE) had paid Rs 4.54 crore (approx) in 8 years to ISEC Services Pvt Ltd, where Pandey was a director, for carrying out illegal interception of phones at the bourse employees in the name of cyber vulnerability study, they said.

"It was alleged that unauthorised recording and monitoring of personal call lines in NSE started in 1997 when then MD (Ravi Narain) and then DMD/MD (Ramkrishna) of NSE connected call lines of NSE employees to a digital voice recorder provided by a private company," CBI spokesperson said here.

The agency has named Pandey, two former executives of the accused company, former top executives of NSE including managing director Ravi Narain, deputy managing director Ramkrishna, executive vice president Ravi Varanasi, head (premises) Mahesh Haldipur, group operating officer Anand Subramanian, officer on special duty SB Thosar, and manager (premises) Bhupesh Mistry.

The agency has accused them under charges of criminal conspiracy, destruction of evidence, criminal breach of trust, provisions of the Indian Telegraph Act and Prevention of Corruption Act, they said.

The CBI had taken up the case on July 7, 2022, based on the inputs received during the probe of the Co-location Scam in NSE that ISEC Services were illegally tapping landline phones of NSE employees, they said.