CBI raids offices of lawyers Indira Jaising, Anand Grover in foreign funding case

Offices of senior lawyers Indira Jaising and her husband Anand Grover are being raided by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), reports suggest. CBI has accused them of violating a law on foreign funding for their NGO.

The searches were understood to be taking place at the Delhi and Mumbai offices of the NGO, officials told PTI.

Officials did not give any details of locations where searches were going on.

Grover, husband of former Additional Solicitor General Indira Jaising was booked by the agency for alleged Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act violations in receiving foreign aid.

When contacted by PTI, Grover asked not to be disturbed as he was in the "midst" of it (searches).

Lawyers Collective had denied all charges levelled by the CBI.

(With inputs from PTI)(To be updated)