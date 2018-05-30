CBI carries out searches at Satyendar Jain's residence

The CBI today carried out searches at the residence of Delhi minister Satyendar Jain after registering a fresh case against him in connection with alleged violation of norms in hiring architects for the Public Works Department (PWD), officials said here.

Five more locations, including residences of PWD officials and other private persons, are also being searched, they said.

Jain is already facing probe in a case pertaining to money laundering.

The PWD minister, in a tweet, confirmed that the Central agency was carrying out searches at his residence.

The agency had registered a preliminary enquiry into the hiring of 24 architects for a creative wing of the PWD through an agency, which reportedly lacked any prior experience, the officials added.