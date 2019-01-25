App
Last Updated : Jan 25, 2019 10:56 AM IST | Source: PTI

CBI carries out searches at residence of former Haryana CM Hooda

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is carrying out searches at 30 other locations in New Delhi and NCR.

The CBI Friday registered a new case against former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda and others over alleged irregularities in land allocation and carried out searches at 30 locations in Delhi-NCR, officials said.

A team of officials from the agency arrived early morning at Hooda's residence in Rohtak, Haryana, they said.

According to the officials, 30 locations in the Delhi-NCR region are part of the probe, the officials said.

The agency is tight-lipped about the details of the case as the search operation is underway.

The case is understood to be related to alleged irregularities in land allotment, sources said.
First Published on Jan 25, 2019 10:51 am

tags #Bhupinder Singh Hooda #CBI #Current Affairs #Haryana #India

