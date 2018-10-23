App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Oct 23, 2018 10:26 PM IST | Source: PTI

CBI calls Rakesh Asthana 'pest', HC takes strong exception to remark

CBI's counsel K Raghavacharyulu, in an apparent reference to Asthana, said that "if there is pest in wood, wood will become useless".

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The Delhi High Court took strong exception to CBI's remark that Special Director Rakesh Asthana's presence in the organisation was akin to pest in the wood.

While advancing arguments on Asthana's plea seeking to quash the FIR against him on bribery allegations, CBI's counsel K Raghavacharyulu, in an apparent reference to Asthana, said that "if there is pest in wood, wood will become useless".

He repeated that "wood will be useless, if pest catches it".

Justice Najmi Waziri then interjected and warned the counsel from making such comments.

"Don't make such statements in the court. Don't use these things here. Such statements have no place in the court," he said.
First Published on Oct 23, 2018 10:12 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India

most popular

Hyundai launches all new Santro: Check out prices, features and specifications

Hyundai launches all new Santro: Check out prices, features and specifications

Billionaires who own sports teams: You won't believe who takes top spot

Billionaires who own sports teams: You won't believe who takes top spot

World’s longest bridge connecting Hong Kong-Macau-Zhuhai to open on October 24

World’s longest bridge connecting Hong Kong-Macau-Zhuhai to open on October 24

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.