CBI calls Rakesh Asthana 'pest', HC takes strong exception to remark

The Delhi High Court took strong exception to CBI's remark that Special Director Rakesh Asthana's presence in the organisation was akin to pest in the wood.

While advancing arguments on Asthana's plea seeking to quash the FIR against him on bribery allegations, CBI's counsel K Raghavacharyulu, in an apparent reference to Asthana, said that "if there is pest in wood, wood will become useless".

He repeated that "wood will be useless, if pest catches it".

Justice Najmi Waziri then interjected and warned the counsel from making such comments.

"Don't make such statements in the court. Don't use these things here. Such statements have no place in the court," he said.