English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event:Attend Option Omega 3.0 : 12 days Retail Option Traders Online Conference at just Rs. 600. Exclusively for PRO!
    you are here: HomeNewsIndia

    CBI busts NEET racket; 8 people, including mastermind, arrested

    It was alleged that the impersonators planned to appear in the NEET UG Exam, 2022 held for admissions in undergraduate medical courses in place of actual candidates and take the test in lieu of huge amounts of money.

    PTI
    July 18, 2022 / 08:10 PM IST
    Representative image

    Representative image

    The CBI has arrested eight people, including the suspected mastermind and paper solvers, allegedly impersonating real candidates to help them in the NEET examination for undergraduate medical courses, officials said.

    The agency received inputs that several people had entered into a criminal conspiracy to arrange solvers to impersonate real candidates in the NEET exam conducted by National Testing Agency (NTA) at several centres in Delhi and Haryana on Sunday, the FIR alleged.

    It was alleged that the impersonators planned to appear in the NEET UG Exam, 2022 held for admissions in undergraduate medical courses in place of actual candidates and take the test in lieu of huge amounts of money.

    The CBI has alleged that user IDs and passwords of the candidates were collected by the accused, who made necessary modifications for getting desired examination centres.

    "They also use the process of mixing and morphing of photographs to facilitate use of proxy candidates for appearing in the examination," the FIR alleged. The agency has filed the FIR against Sushil Ranjan, Brij Mohan Singh, Pappu, Uma Shankar Gupta, Nidhi, Krishna Shankar Yogi, Sunny Ranjan, Raghunandan, Jeepu Lal, Hemendra and Bharat Singh.

    Close
    The agency has filed the FIR against Sushil Ranjan, Brij Mohan Singh, Pappu, Uma Shankar Gupta, Nidhi, Krishna Shankar Yogi, Sunny Ranjan, Raghunandan, Jeepu Lal, Hemendra and Bharat Singh.
    PTI
    Tags: #CBI #NEET #NEET UG 2022
    first published: Jul 18, 2022 08:09 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.