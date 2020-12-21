CBI brings out updated crime manual after 15 years

CBI

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has brought out a revised crime manual after 15 years by keeping sight of latest developments in law, investigation techniques and procedures.

The crime manual, which has Standard Operating Procedures for the officials of the premier investigating agency, was released by Minister of State for Personnel Jitendra Singh on Monday in an official event.

The event was attended by CBI director Rishi Kumar Shukla and other senior officers of the agency, a statement issued by the Personnel Ministry said.

"Jitendra Singh congratulated the CBI for bringing out the updated CBI crime manual after 15 years by keeping sight of latest developments in law, investigation techniques and procedures, it said.

The crime manual was last updated in 2005.