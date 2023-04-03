 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
CBI brand of truth, officers should act against corrupt, however powerful, without hesitation: PM

PTI
Apr 03, 2023 / 07:26 PM IST

Addressing a gathering at the diamond jubilee celebrations of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), the prime minister said the agency has developed as a brand of "truth and justice" over the last 60 years.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with awardees at the Diamond Jubilee Celebrations of CBI, at Vigyan Bhawan, in New Delhi, on April 3, 2023. (PTI Photo)

There is today no dearth of political will to act against corruption and officers should take action against the corrupt, however powerful, without any hesitation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Monday.

Addressing a gathering at the diamond jubilee celebrations of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), the prime minister said the agency has developed as a brand of "truth and justice" over the last 60 years. Terming corruption the biggest roadblock to democracy and justice, he said the agency's key responsibility is to free India from it.

Stressing that the CBI should not be distracted by those trying to tarnish its image, Modi said a developed India is not possible without professional and efficient institutions and this puts a huge responsibility on the agency.  The CBI's chief responsibility, he said, is to rid the country of corruption.

"Corruption is not an ordinary crime, it snatches the rights of the poor, it begets many other crimes, corruption is the biggest obstacle in the path of justice and democracy," he said.