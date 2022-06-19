English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsIndia

    CBI books Pune Buildtech Pvt Ltd and promoters for bank fraud, carries out searches

    The searches were conducted at the premises of promoters Ishaq Yusuf Balwa and Javardhan Vinod Goenka and Pune Buildtech Private Limited, earlier known as Dynamix Balwas Resorts Private Limited, in Mumbai.

    PTI
    June 19, 2022 / 07:50 PM IST
    Representative image

    Representative image

    The CBI on Sunday conducted searches at three locations in Mumbai after it registered an FIR against Pune Buildtech Private Limited and its directors for alleged bank fraud of Rs 30 crore in Punjab National Bank during 2013-16, officials said. The searches were conducted at the premises of promoters Ishaq Yusuf Balwa and Javardhan Vinod Goenka and Pune Buildtech Private Limited, earlier known as Dynamix Balwas Resorts Private Limited, in Mumbai, they said.

    The Dynamix Balwas Group had faced a CBI probe in the 2G spectrum allocation case, but all the accused were acquitted by a special court. The fresh case pertains to Pune Buildtech Private Limited, which was set up in 1997 to build five-star hotels and resorts. The company is a wholly-owned subsidiary of DB Hospitality Pvt. Ltd., which is promoted by the Balwas Group and the Dynamix Group, Punjab National Bank had said in its complaint, which is now part of the FIR.

    It had planned a five-star hotel in Yerwada, Pune which was financed by PNB (Rs 102 crore) and Allahabad Bank (now Indian Bank) (Rs 102 crore). PNB had disbursed Rs 30.50 crore till 2011 after which further disbursement was stopped.

    "Thereafter the project has been delayed due delay in obtaining clearance from Pune Municipal Corporation and also the promoters of the company were allegedly involved in 2G spectrum case. Further disbursement was stopped by the bank. There has been no construction activities in progress since 2011," the bank alleged. The project was scrapped and later converted into a residential tower project for which the company approached the Bank of India in 2013 and loans were issued.

    PNB did not take any additional exposure but adjusted old account for the residential building. The account again turned non-performing asset (NPA) in 2016 as it failed to implement the project.

    Close

    Related stories

    The bank then declared the account as fraud and gave the complaint to the CBI, which has registered the FIR.
    PTI
    Tags: #Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) #Pune Buildtech Private Limited
    first published: Jun 19, 2022 07:50 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.