CBI books NHAI officials, private firms for 'corruption' in highway contracts from 2008 to 2010

PTI
Apr 03, 2022 / 08:23 AM IST

According to the findings of the enquiry, in the Surat-Hazira port section project, senior NHAI officials "habitually accepted" Rs 1 lakh in cash on a monthly basis from the private company for a smooth execution of the project

The CBI has booked 22 individuals, including NHAI officials, and a consortium of private construction companies for alleged corruption in three highway segments from 2008 to 2010, officials said on Saturday. The action came after the conclusion of a preliminary enquiry registered in 2018.

The enquiry report alleged corruption in the Surat-Hazira section of National Highway-6, the Kishangarh-Ajmer-Beawar section of NH-8 and the Varanasi-Aurangabad section of NH-2 awarded to Isolux Corsan India Engineering and Construction Private Limited (facing liquidation) and Soma Enterprises, the officials said.

According to the findings of the enquiry, in the Surat-Hazira port section project, senior National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) officials "habitually accepted" Rs 1 lakh in cash on a monthly basis from the private company for a smooth execution of the project.

Similar bribes were allegedly paid to NHAI officials on a regular basis for the two other sections as well, the officials said.

