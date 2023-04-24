 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
CBI books 'missing' businessman Pramod Goenka for Rs 405-crore 'bank fraud'

PTI
Apr 24, 2023 / 11:22 PM IST

The CBI has booked Pramod Goenka, the missing brother of DB Realty Managing Director Vinod Goenka, and his company Yash Jewellery in a case of alleged cheating that caused a loss of more than Rs 405 crore to State Bank of India, officials said on Monday.

The CBI FIR relates to credit facilities extended to Pramod Goenka-owned Yash Jewellery by SBI which were allegedly not repaid turning the account into a non-performing asset in 2014.

The FIR registered on the basis of a complaint from SBI accused Pramod Goenka, Rustom Ariez Tata and Anant L Prabhudesai of entering into a criminal conspiracy to cheat the bank allegedly inducing it to sanction loans of Rs 235 crore, which they siphoned off, causing a loss of Rs 405.58 crore.

Yash Jewellery was established in 2007 in collaboration with Andin International Inc., New York, which had 40 per cent equity, the bank said.