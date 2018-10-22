CBI books its second in command: Here’s what the case is about

Congress President Rahul Gandhi on October 22 alleged the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) was being used as a "weapon of political vendetta" under the Modi government and that the country’s premier investigation agency was on a terminal decline and "at war with itself".

His accusations came after reports suggested that the CBI’s second in command Rakesh Asthana has been named as an accused in a bribery case.

Officials on October 21 said that the agency, in an unprecedented move, had booked its Special Director for allegedly receiving bribes amounting to Rs 2 crore.

The first information report (FIR) against Asthana, filed on October 15, alleged that Asthana received bribes were from a middlemen named Manoj Prasad.

The bribes were allegedly paid to end a probe against meat exporter Moin Qureshi over a corruption case which also involved the name of a former CBI Director.

According to a report by The Indian Express, Prasad who was arrested on October 16, in a statement to the magisterial court, admitted to have paid bribes to Asthana on behalf of Qureshi.

The FIR was filed on the basis of a complaint by Satish Sana, who was facing a probe in the Moin Qureshi case in 2017. The Indian Express report quoted Sana, alleging that he paid Rs 3 crore over a period of 10 months to the officer to keep his name away from the CBI case.

Sana alleged that Manoj Prasad and his brother Somesh had taken the money to arrange a clean chit for him.

The CBI is said to have submitted “telephone intercepts, WhatsApp messages, money trail and a statement” to the magistrate, that allegedly hint at Asthana’s culpability.

Asthana is a Gujarat-cadre IPS officer, who is heading the Special Investigating Team (SIT) that is handling crucial cases such as AgustaWestland chopper scam and the massive loan default by business tycoon Vijay Mallya.

CBI infighting

The case holds significance as it involves the country’s premier investigative agency, its Director Alok Verma and Asthana, the CBI's second in command.

It was alleged that Asthana used his power as the number two person in the organisation to bypass the Director, and induct officers of questionable integrity.

The central investigative agency had in June informed Asthana, that he could not have a role in inducting officers in the absence of the Director, as Verma was being investigated in multiple corruption cases.

On August 24, a report by The Economic Times suggested that Asthana wrote a letter to the Cabinet Secretary, alleging that director Alok Verma was carrying out a “serious interference” in the Qureshi case by calling up him and asking him not to question Sana. Asthana had also given a list of 10 instances of serious interference by Verma .

Asthana also accused the CBI director of interfering in the IRCTC corruption case against the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) supremo and former railway minister Lalu Prasad Yadav.

The CBI has said that “The allegation of preventing raids against the accused in the IRCTC case is absolutely false. The investigation of the case has resulted in filing a charge sheet before the designated court. This could not have been possible without the explicit approval of the director CBI.”

Escalating tension

The complaint was escalated to the Central Vigilance Commission (CVC) which is now probing the matter.

Asthana wrote again to the CVC, four days after the FIR was registered. He informed the commission that he wanted to arrest and interrogate Sana, for which a proposal was sent to the Director on September 20, 2018, according to PTI.

In the letter, he has also referred to his communication to Cabinet Secretary on August 24 in which details of alleged irregularities against the Director were given.

Asthana alleged that Verma held the file for nearly four days and marked to the Director of Prosecution (DoP) on September 24, who demanded for all the evidence available on record.

Asthana has said that the file was again placed before the Director on October 3 with answers to the queries raised by the DoP but it has not been returned till date.

It was the team under Asthana which had issued a lookout circular against Sana that thwarted his attempt to flee the country.

(With inputs from PTI)