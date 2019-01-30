App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
BUDGET 2019

Presented by:

Associate Sponsors:

Sector Sponsors:

Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Presents Budget 2019

Associate Sponsor

you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jan 30, 2019 02:47 PM IST | Source: PTI

CBI books HAL employees in Rs 13.28 crore fraud

The agency registered five FIRs against Bhaben Mitra and other employees of Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), Koraput on January 29.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Representative Image
Whatsapp

The CBI has registered five cases against employees of HAL Engine Division at Koraput, Odisha for allegedly causing a loss of Rs 13.28 crore to the public sector undertaking, officials said on January 30.

It is alleged that Bhaben Mitra, Senior Manager Finance, in conspiracy with other employees misappropriated amounts by committing forgery of documents, siphoning off Rs 13.28 crore from the coffers of the cash-strapped PSU during 2013-17.

The alleged cheating which started with Rs 13.11 lakh in 2013 touched a new height during 2017 when Rs 7.78 crore was siphoned off from the company using fake bills, they said.

The agency registered five FIRs against Mitra and other employees of Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), Koraput on January 29.

In October last year too, the agency had booked Mitra for alleged embezzlement of Rs 5 crore during January-August, 2018 by submitting fake bills, work orders and invoices.

The agency had carried out searches during which it found incriminating documents substantiating that the alleged fraud was going on for long in the government-run institute.

The HAL Vigilance Department had on January 29 sent five complaints related to frauds committed from 2013 to 2017, they said.

Based on these complaints, the agency has registered fresh cases against Mitra, other staff members and private persons allegedly involved in the scam.
First Published on Jan 30, 2019 02:36 pm

tags #CBI #HAL #India

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.