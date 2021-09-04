MARKET NEWS

CBI books Gurugram's Ambience Mall owner in bank fraud case

The CBI also booked two other directors of Ghelot's Aman Hospitality firm and unnamed bank officials in the case

Moneycontrol News
September 04, 2021 / 11:01 AM IST
The CBI's move come a month after the Enforcement Directorate arrested Gehlot on charges of money laundering. (File image of the CBI headquarters)

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has booked Raj Singh Gehlot, owner of Gurugram's Ambience Mall, on charges of defrauding Jammu & Kashmir Bank of more than Rs 287 crore.

The CBI on September 2 also booked two other directors of Ghelot's Aman Hospitality firm and unnamed bank officials, The Economic Times has reported.

The CBI's move comes a month after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) arrested Gehlot on charges of money laundering. The ED had taken the action on an FIR registered by Jammu Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) in 2019.

Aman Hospitality and its directors allegedly diverted loans taken for construction and development of the five-star Leela Ambience Convention Hotel near the Yamuna Sports Complex in East Delhi.

The CBI's action is based on the same FIR.

The ED had previously told a Delhi court that out of the Rs 810 crore loan taken by Aman Hospitality, Rs 781 crore was routed through an escrow account in the J&K Bank's Ansal Plaza branch in New Delhi, according to The Economic Times report.

"As much as Rs 443 crore was transferred to 21 entities and Rs 49 crore to four individuals … (who) were not connected with the hotel project in any manner," the ED was quoted as saying by the publication.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #CBI #India
first published: Sep 4, 2021 11:01 am

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.