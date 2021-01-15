MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Webinar :Join us on Jan 21, 22 and 23, 2021 at the ANYBODY CAN TRADE 360° LIVE virtual event. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsIndia

CBI books four of its personnel for taking bribe, conducts searches

The CBI officials booked by the agency are Deputy Superintendents of Police RK Rishi and RK Sangwan, Inspector Kapil Dhankad and Steno Samir Kumar Singh.

PTI
January 15, 2021 / 09:09 AM IST
Representative image

Representative image

The CBI has booked its four personnel, including two deputy superintendents of police, for allegedly receiving bribe to compromise on investigation against companies accused of bank fraud, and started a search operation on Thursday morning at its training academy in Ghaziabad and 13 other locations, officials said.

The agency did not give out much details about the case in which its own personnel are under scanner for allegedly taking huge amounts of bribe from the accused companies in bank fraud cases being probed by them, they said.

The CBI officials booked by the agency are Deputy Superintendents of Police RK Rishi and RK Sangwan, Inspector Kapil Dhankad and Steno Samir Kumar Singh, they said.

"Searches were conducted today at 14 locations, including Delhi, Ghaziabad, Noida, Gurgaon, Meerut and Kanpur, at the premises of the accused," CBI spokesperson RC Joshi said.

The situation became embarrassing for the agency as it had to search premises of Rishi who is posted in the CBI Academy where the central probe agency prepares its officers for future role. In addition, cadets from foreign countries are also trained at the state-of-the-art academy in Ghaziabad.

Close
Besides the personnel, the CBI has booked several private persons, including advocates, under relevant sections of the IPC and the Prevention of Corruption Act on the allegations of compromising on the investigation of certain cases on "extraneous pecuniary considerations", he said.
PTI
TAGS: #CBI #India
first published: Jan 15, 2021 09:07 am

Must Listen

Macro Minutes | Budget 2021: HSBC Chief Economist Pranjul Bhandari pins hopes on higher tax buoyancy, privatization in FY22

Macro Minutes | Budget 2021: HSBC Chief Economist Pranjul Bhandari pins hopes on higher tax buoyancy, privatization in FY22

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.