CBI being misused by BJP for political gains: Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday accused the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of misusing the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for political gains.

"The CBI has been repeatedly misused by the BJP, which is trying to use the probe agency for political gains and turn it into 'His Master's Voice'," she said, referring to the fiasco surrounding Alok Verma, the former director of the agency who was removed from his position by a high-powered committee on January 10.

"The BJP is destroying institutions like the CBI and the RBI," the Trinamool Congress supremo added.