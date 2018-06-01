CBI asks Chidambaram to appear for questioning on June 6

Former finance minister P Chidambaram has been asked by the CBI to appear on June 6 for questioning in connection with alleged irregularities in the clearance of foreign investment in INX media, a venture promoted by former media baron Peter Mukerjea and his wife Indrani, sources said. He was called yesterday for the questioning in the case but he sought another date to comply with the Central Bureau of Investigation notice, they said.

The Delhi High Court had yesterday granted Chidambaram interim protection from arrest till July 3 in the case.

Chidambaram's alleged role has come under the scanner of investigating agencies in connection with the Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) clearance of Rs 305 crore given to INX media.

The CBI had registered an FIR on May 15 last year for alleged irregularities in the FIPB clearance to INX Media for receiving overseas funds to the tune of Rs 305 crore in 2007 when Chidambaram was the finance minister during the UPA-1 government.

Chidambaram's son Karti Chidambaram was also arrested in the case for allegedly receiving funds to the tune of Rs 10 lakh.

The other accused in the case include then INX media director Indrani Mukerjea and then INX news director Peter Mukerjea.