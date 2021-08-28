CBI arrests two in a case of post-poll violence in Bengal

Representative Image

The CBI, which is probing post-poll violence cases in West Bengal, arrested two persons on Saturday for an alleged attempt to murder in Nadia district, officials said. The two accused -- Bijoy Ghosh and Asima Ghosh -- were briefly detained before being arrested by the probe agency, they said.

The CBI has carried out searches at 15 locations in connection with the case related to attempt to murder of Dharma Ghosh who suffered serious injuries after his family was attacked on May 14 night at their home in Nadia district''s Chapra, they said.

The CBI had booked eight persons in the matter, they said. It has registered 10 more FIRs in post-poll violence cases taking the total to 21