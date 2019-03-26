CBI arrests two GST superintendents from Pune

The CBI has arrested two Goods and Services Tax (GST) superintendents here in Maharashtra for allegedly demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs one lakh for settling service tax liability of complainant.

A case has been registered against the two superintendents of GST, Pune, under section 120-B (Punishment of criminal conspiracy) of the IPC and section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988 (as amended in 2018), the CBI stated in a release Tuesday.

The accused duo had demanded a bribe of Rs 3 lakh from the complainant for settling the Service Tax liability for the Financial Year 2016-17, it stated.

The duo were caught when they were accepting Rs one lakh as the first instalment of the total bribe amount, the CBI said.

The Central agency then conducted searches at the office and residential premises of the accused superintendents in Pune.

During the searches, documents regarding acquisition of movable and immovable properties, gold jewelleries, cash, computer hard disks and other incriminating documents were recovered, it said.

The accused are being produced before special judge for the CBI cases.