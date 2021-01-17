MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Webinar :Join us on Jan 21, 22 and 23, 2021 at the ANYBODY CAN TRADE 360° LIVE virtual event. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsIndia

CBI arrests senior railways official in Rs 1-crore bribery case, conducts searches

The agency took Mahender Singh Chauhan, a 1985-batch IRES official, into custody when he was allegedly receiving the bribe to extend favours in granting contracts of projects of the Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR), they said.

PTI
January 17, 2021 / 07:36 PM IST

The CBI on Sunday arrested a senior Indian Railways Engineering Service (IRES) official for allegedly accepting bribe of Rs 1 crore and carried out searches at 20 locations across the country, officials said.

The agency took Mahender Singh Chauhan, a 1985-batch IRES official, into custody when he was allegedly receiving the bribe to extend favours in granting contracts of projects of the Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR), they said.

The official is posted at the NFR headquarters in Maligaon in Assam, they said.

The agency has recovered the bribe money, they said.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is carrying out searches at 20 locations in Delhi, Assam, Uttarakhand and two other states, they said.
PTI
TAGS: #CBI #Current Affairs #India #Indian Railways Engineering Service
first published: Jan 17, 2021 07:33 pm

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | CoWIN app is mandatory for vaccination, says health ministry; Delhi extends COVID guidelines for UK returnees

Coronavirus Essential | CoWIN app is mandatory for vaccination, says health ministry; Delhi extends COVID guidelines for UK returnees

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.