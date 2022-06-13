English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsIndia

    CBI arrests NHAI, GR Infra officials amid alleged irregularities in highway project

    CBI conducted searches in multiple locations in Shillong, Guwahati, Gurugram and Bengaluru

    Moneycontrol News
    June 13, 2022 / 01:50 PM IST
    Representative Image

    Representative Image


    The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) conducted searches at several locations of GR Infraprojects in Shillong, Guwahati, Gurgaon, and Bangalore, news agency ANI reported on on June 13. The raids were conducted in connection with alleged irregularities in a national road highway project in Assam, as per the report.


    Reportedly, CBI has arrested a few National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) officials as well as GR Infraprojects functionaries.


    Moneycontrol could not independently verify the news.

    GR Infraprojects is an integrated road engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) company which is largely focused on road sector. It has also recently branched out into projects in the railway sector.

    In April 2022, in a similar instance, CBI had arrested 22 individuals, including NHAI officials, and a group of private construction companies for alleged corruption in three highway segments from 2008 to 2010.

    The arrest was made after a preliminary enquiry registered in 2018 drew to an end. According to the officials, the enquiry report claimed corruption in the Surat-Hazira section of National Highway-6, the Kishangarh-Ajmer-Beawar section of NH-8 and the Varanasi-Aurangabad section of NH-2 awarded to Isolux Corsan India Engineering and Construction Private Limited (facing liquidation) and Soma Enterprises.

    The findings of the enquiry revealed that, in the Surat-Hazira port section project, senior NHAI officials "habitually accepted" Rs 1 lakh in cash on a monthly basis from the private company to carry out the project without hassle.

    The officials had further claimed that the NHAI officials were paid similar bribes on a regular basis to keep the other two sections smooth-sailing also.

    Close

    Related stories

     
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #highway project #NHAI #scam
    first published: Jun 13, 2022 01:16 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.