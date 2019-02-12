Present
Moneycontrol

Budget2019

Associate Sponsors:

Sector Sponsors:

App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Presents Budget 2019

Associate Sponsors

you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Feb 12, 2019 06:42 PM IST | Source: PTI

CBI arrests Indian Oil general manager in Guwahati for allegedly taking bribe

Bendang Naro, the business representative, and her associate Lal Chand Choudhry have also been arrested for allegedly paying the bribe to Datta to help them secure new retail outlets of Indian Oil across the Northeast, they said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Representative Image
Whatsapp
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

The CBI arrested Indian Oil Corporation General Manager Dibya Jyoti Datta in Guwahati on Tuesday for allegedly receiving bribe of Rs 2 lakh from a business representative, officials said.

Bendang Naro, the business representative, and her associate Lal Chand Choudhry have also been arrested for allegedly paying the bribe to Datta to help them secure new retail outlets of Indian Oil across the Northeast, they said.

Datta had assured them of help in winning lottery of new retail outlets of the state-run firm by manipulating computer systems, the officials said.
First Published on Feb 12, 2019 06:38 pm

tags #Assam #Business #CBI #Current Affairs #India #Indian Oil Corporation

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.